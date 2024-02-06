Frederick Gangster Sentenced For Killing Would-Be Witness At Drug-Related Hearing

Lavonte Darnell Nash was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 6 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, conspiracy to participate in a criminal gang, participation in a criminal gang, and distribution of cocaine, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said.

Nash shot and killed Gregory Knight and severely injured Camryn Wilson while Knight and Wilson were in Knight’s car, parked at the 1000 block of Columbine Drive on June 27, 2019, the state's attorney's office said.

"The Defendant murdered Mr. Knight after learning that Mr. Knight would be a witness against the Defendant regarding a drug distribution offense committed by the Defendant," reads a news release.

Nash was a member of PA-32, a criminal street gang originating in Frederick City. As part of the murder investigation, law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s Office obtained authority from the Circuit Court to wiretap the his cellphone communications.

During the period of the wiretap investigation, a gang-related shooting happened on Aug. 31, 2019, outside of Café 611. Nash's guilty plea included admitting his involvement in this shooting, in association with PA-32.

The State was represented by Chief Assistant State’s Attorney Colleen K. Swanson, Chief Counsel Joyce R. King, and Assistant State’s Attorney Paul Tumulty.

Nash received credit for time served from September 24, 2019, when he was first held without bond pending trial.

