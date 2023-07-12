Fair 91°

Fatal I-70 Crash Under Investigation: Maryland State Police (Developing)

At least one person was killed and others injured in a crash on I-70 that temporarily shut down traffic on Wednesday afternoon in Frederick County.

An alert was issued shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon advising that an investigation has been launched following the fatal crash on the interstate near exit 42 (MD 17 / Myersville Middletown Road.)

The crash led to lane closures on the eastbound lanes of I-70, prompting police to detour motorists away from the area during the investigation.

One person was killed in the crash and another suffered minor injuries, according to police.

No additional information about the crash was provided by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

