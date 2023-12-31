Expect Snow In Quick-Hitting New Year's Storm: Forecasters

The Alberta Clipper, named after the "lightning-fast" sailing vessels of the Canadian province, is already working its way into the region from the Great Lakes, AccuWeather says.

Precipitation will begin in western Pennsylvania on Sunday evening, Dec. 31. Snowfall will happen after dark in Central and wester PA, and northwestern Maryland, and continue through daybreak Monday, Jan. 1, AccuWeather maps show.

A slight chance of snow is expected in the Lehigh Valley on New Year's Eve, the NWS says.

"There could be a couple of flurries after midnight Sunday night from New York City to perhaps Washington, D.C.," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

"The weather looks to be dry for the hours leading up to midnight on New Year's Eve, and not enough snow will likely impact roads in these cities before dawn on and during the daylight hours on New Year's Day."

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday, Dec. 31 will be partly sunny with a high of 45, and a low of 35 come nightfall. Precipitation could start as rain at 8 p.m. but turn to snow overnight, the NWS says. New Year's Day calls for a chance of snow before 11 a.m., with a high near 44.

Tuesday, Jan. 2 will be sunny with a high just below 45.

