Driver Goes Off Roadway, Strikes Tree On I-70 In Northern Maryland

One person had to be rescued from a pick-up truck after going off the road on I-70 in Frederick County and crashing into a tree.

The crash off the westbound lanes of I-70. 

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
There were some minor disruptions for drivers in advance of the Wednesday afternoon commute when a driver lost control and landed in the trees off the westbound lanes of the interstate.

Crews were still working to clear the scene as of 5 p.m. on July 3. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver's condition was not immediately available late on Wednesday afternoon.

