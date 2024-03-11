Fair and Windy 55°

SHARE

Dogs, Hedgehog Rescued From Fast-Moving Frederick House Fire (Photos)

Whipping winds caused a little bit of chaos for fire crews who were called to a Frederick County home on Monday morning.

The aftermath of the Frederick County fire.

The aftermath of the Frederick County fire.

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Some family pets had to be rescued by firefighters following a house fire that was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 11 in the 600 block of Monarch Ridge Road.

All residents inside the home at the time the blaze broke out were able to escape with two dogs that were unharmed, and a hedgehog was also rescued by first responders.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down before 10 a.m. on Monday morning, and no injuries were reported.

It is now under investigation by the Maryland Fire Marshal. The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE