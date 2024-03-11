Dogs, Hedgehog Rescued From Fast-Moving Frederick House Fire (Photos)

Some family pets had to be rescued by firefighters following a house fire that was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 11 in the 600 block of Monarch Ridge Road.

All residents inside the home at the time the blaze broke out were able to escape with two dogs that were unharmed, and a hedgehog was also rescued by first responders.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down before 10 a.m. on Monday morning, and no injuries were reported.

It is now under investigation by the Maryland Fire Marshal. The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined.

