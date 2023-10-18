Deputy Assaulted By Student Breaking Up Fight In Frederick County High School: Sheriff

Tuesday morning got off to a rough start at Governor Thomas Johnson High School when the SRO intervened in a fight between two students that broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m., officials say.

While the two were brawling, a third student jumped into the fray and punched one of the students, as well as the female deputy, who had to be treated for minor injuries at a local medical facility after being punched in the face and head.

The students involved in the original fight were each charged with affray and disturbing school operations. The student who jumped into the fight was also charged with two counts of second-degree assault (on the SRO and on the student).

"This is now the fourth time that an SRO has been injured while intervening in an active disturbance in Frederick County Public Schools this school year,” said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “Any assault against a deputy, another student, or staff member will not be tolerated and that juvenile will receive the appropriate charges.”

