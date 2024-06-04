Cyclists Ride For Popular LGBTQ+ Advocate Killed In Frederick Bicycle Crash

Now, those who knew and loved him are organizing two special rides just for him.

Binde, 63, of Alexandria, VA, was struck by a Toyota 4Runner while trying to cross US Route 15 and Catoctin Furnace Road in Frederick, MD on Saturday, June 1, officials said. He was pronounced dead by first responders.

Binde's untimely death prompted an outpouring of support from the cycling and LGBTQ+ communities. Click here for details on the rides, one on June 5 and another on June 15.

"For those that do not know Scott, he has been an avid DC area cyclist for decades, and was one of the co-founders of Outriders which is an LGBTQ+ social biking group in the DC area," one friend wrote on Reddit.

"He was a devout Christian, and proud of his Norewigan heritage (also their many delicious sweets). He loved his board games and the time he spent with both family and friends."

Binde, was a leader at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in DC, and active in the area's LGBTQ+ Outdoors Club, tributes online say.

"Thank you God, for Scott. Thank you for his kindness, playfulness, thoughtfulness, craftiness, and athletic ability," another tribute read. "Thank you for his family and for the ways he shared steadfast love. Bless all his family and friends as we grieve his death."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.