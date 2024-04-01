Convicted Murderer Released From Prison Busted On Drug Charges In Frederick County: Sheriff

Baltimore resident Milton Jerome Stewart, 58, is back behind bars after a police K9 helped deputies seize fentanyl, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

Stewart - who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006 and received a life sentence in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City - was stopped by members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Hollow Road after committing several traffic violations, leading to his latest arrest.

Officials say that during the stop, the deputy became suspicious, and a police K9 confirmed that Stewart had drugs concealed under the hood of his vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies seized 43.2 grams of suspected fentanyl and 27.6 grams of cocaine, as well as 68 empty containers that are used to package CDS and a digital scale.

Steward was charged with:

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession of a large amount of fentanyl;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession of fentanyl;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession of cocaine;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession of drug paraphernalia (digital scale).

At the time of the fateful traffic stop, Stewart was released from prison in recent years and is currently under the active supervision of Maryland and Federal Parole and Probation.

He's being held without bond.

