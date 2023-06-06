Communities Rally Around Families Of Victims Killed Crashing Charger Into Union Bridge Quarry

At approximately 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a triple fatal at the Union Bridge Quarry, where there was a violent crash with three victims involved, including Kortney Angleberger, 28, of Keymar, and Dickerson resident Rachel Willis, 23.

Following their deaths, friends and well-wishers are rallying support for the grieving families, with multiple GoFundMe campaigns raising thousands of dollars for the youngest victims in just a few hours and days after their deaths.

Angleberger’s co-workers arranged a fund that raised nearly half of its stated $20,000 goal less than 24 hours after it was created on behalf of the beloved mother and her family, with the funds going to offset funeral costs and the rest behind left behind for her son.

Willis “was young and only recently started working full time, so she did not have the chance to set up any kind of life insurance or savings,” according to the organizers of her fundraiser.

“We lost her unexpectedly to a car accident and now her mom is left with figuring out how to bury her baby while she grieves.”

Services for the third victim, 65-year-old Woodsboro resident Robert Grossnickle, have not been announced as of Tuesday, June 6.

Anyone interesting in donating to Angleberger’s campaign can do so here, and those looking to support Willis’ family can do so here.

