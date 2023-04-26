Child Porn Suspect Busted Near HS In Frederick County, Sheriff Says

Carlos Javier Guzman Cruz, 34, of New Market, has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography following a months-long investigation, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Guzman Cruz was arrested in the 10300 block of Quillback Street in New Market, not far from Oakdale High School and the Town Center Pool, on Tuesday, April 25.

The investigation into Guzman Cruz was launched in August 2022, when detectives assigned to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Section received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Investigators determined that Guzman Cruz downloaded multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) and child exploitation that were pornographic in nature, according to the sheriff’s office.

“NCMEC defines CSAM as the sexual abuse and exploitation of children,” officials said.

“Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when these files are shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their sexual abuse is viewed.”

Guzman Cruz was arrested without incident in New Market. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance at a later date.

