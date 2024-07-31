Child Abuser Sentenced To Life For Injuring Infant Who Died In Frederick: State's Attorney

Jesse Cook, 45, was convicted by a jury in September 2023 on multiple offenses after the Frederick native was found complicit in the death of a child in 2020 who was found with grave injuries.

On Wednesday, July 31, prosecutors announced that Cook has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years for his role in the death of a child last year.

Specifically, Cook was convicted of first-degree child abuse, resulting in the death of an infant and two counts of second-degree child abuse.

It was the harshest sentence permitted in Maryland for the offenses.

In June 2020, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to the 5300 block of Kingsbrook Drive, where they were met by an infant in cardiac arrest, prosecutors said

The child was rushed by paramedics to Frederick Health Hospital, where the infant later died from the injuries after being treated for approximately an hour.

Child Protective Services was immediately notified following the death, and an autopsy determined that the infant died from "non-accidental trauma," including 20 broken ribs, a previous stomach injury, and a new abdominal injury that led to it's death, which was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.

The Medical Examiner determined that the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma and ruled the infant’s death a homicide.

According to investigators from the sheriff's office, the child's father had sent numerous concerning text messages and searched numerous concerning subjects related to the kid.

Witnesses also reported that Cook had been “rough” with the child during the infant's short life.

The child was only 1 month and 26 days old at the time of death.

"These are the cases that keep you up at night realizing what some people are capable of," Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith said. "This poor baby knew nothing but hate and abuse in this world.

"Now Jesse Cook will have to endure prison for the rest of his life, where he will no longer be a threat to any child.”

The child's mother also addressed the court at Cook's sentencing, stating that he "took away my sunshine and my life; my will to live. I ask for full justice for my son.”

