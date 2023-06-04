Car Found At Bottom Of Dry Quarry In Frederick County; Three Dead, Sheriff Says (DEVELOPING)

At approximately 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, members of the sheriff’s office were called to investigate a reported crash with a vehicle in the bottom of the dry quarry near Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road.

One woman was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. All three people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

“We are still on the scene at the Heidelberg Material-owned Union Bridge Quarry, which is a dry quarry, as we wait for the medical examiner and for the bodies to be respectfully removed from the vehicle,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said on Sunday afternoon.

No information about the victims has been provided by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

