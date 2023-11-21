Boyfriend Stabbed, Strangled Girlfriend During Domestic Dispute In Frederick, Police Say

Elmer Yovani Alvarado Sanchez, 21, is behind bars after a vicious assault that left the woman hospitalized with serious injuries following an early morning incident on Saturday, Nov. 18 on Alban Court.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers from the Frederick Police Department were called to Frederick Health Hospital, where the 19-year-old had been admitted for treatment and evaluation of injuries that included a stab wound and strangulation marks, officials say.

It was later determined that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Alvarado Sanchez, who was arrested inside a home on Alban Court without incident, the department announced this week.

According to police, during the course of the investigation, witnesses advised officers that before the assault, Alvarado Sanchez threatened his girlfriend's life repeatedly.

Alvarado Sanchez was arrested and charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Two counts of reckless endangerment.

He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. His girlfriend was released from the hospital later on Saturday night.

