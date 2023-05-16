Black Bear In Frederick County Tracked Down In Tree Amid Ongoing Construction In The Area

On Tuesday, May 16, an alert was issued by the Frederick Police Department following multiple reports from area homeowners of bear sightings involving a cub hanging out in different parts of the county.

It didn't take long for officials to monitor and track the cub to a nearby tree, where personnel from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources were called to take the bear away from the concrete jungle and back into the wild.

“Be aware that FPD is fully aware of the bear sightings, and we are actively monitoring the situation,” they posted. "To ensure everyone's safety, we kindly request that you do not approach the bear if you happen to encounter it.

“Bears are wild animals and unpredictable, especially when they feel threatened or cornered.”

Many on social media were critical of some officials in Frederick, blaming them for excessive building that is destroying their habitats.

"Blame Frederick for these bear sighting’s. They are destroying wildlife and building houses, apartments and etc. when in reality they need to build natural wildlife habitats before destroying their homes, "one user wrote, suggesting that they instead invest in those habitats.

A second made note that his family has lived in the region for decades, and have seen more bear sightings the last four years than in the first 26 years combined.

"Maybe Frederick should stop building so much," another angry poster wrote. "You are running animals out of their natural habitat."

