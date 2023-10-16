ATV Riders Accused Of Causing Chaos In Frederick Busted After Yearlong Investigation: Sheriff

Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) announced on Monday that Jamontrez Marque-Lee Williams, 24, and Jahmad Jayree Disney, 23, have been arrested and are facing charges after they played into the hands of investigators who set up surveillance where they often rode, officials say.

For more than a year, the sheriff's office has been receiving complaints about ATV and dirt bike riders cruising along county and city roadways, "with a complete disregard for the public, disobeying the rules of the road, and wreaking havoc to include in neighborhoods and businesses."

Over the weekend, after learning of their patterns and routine, deputies set up surveillance at Your Space Storage on New Design Road in Frederick on Friday, where they were able to take down Disney and Williams, both of whom are facing multiple charges.

In the past year, there have been nearly two dozen calls regarding the riders, according to investigators.

“For over the past year these same individuals have created chaos along the Frederick County and Frederick City roads and streets,” Cpl. Chad Smith, FCSO Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) team member said. “These individuals oftentimes wear ski masks to avoid showing their faces, along with dark clothing to avoid detection and apprehension."

On Friday night, multiple calls came in to the sheriff's office between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. regarding the riders, and they were caught minutes later returning to their storage unit, where the two were apprehended and the third was able to flee.

Both Williams and Disney were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and hit with multiple traffic-related offenses, as well as obstruction and hindering. Williams was also charged with malicious destruction of property with a value under $1,000.

“The actions of Corporal Smith, the other PACE team members, and deputies that assisted led to the successful arrest of these individuals,” Frederick County Sheriff Lt. Trevor Hajjar added.. “With two of these individuals off the roads, we hope to see a large decrease in this kind of unlawful activity.

"However, we encourage the public to call 301-600-2071 if they see or hear this activity in their neighborhoods or businesses.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.