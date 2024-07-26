An alert has been issued by the Charles County Sheriff's Office as they attempt to locate a wanted man from DC who allegedly assaulted a woman.

Officers were called at around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 to the 2300 block of Alava Court in Waldorf, where there was an assault investigation involving 50-year-old Gary Courtney Stewart, who was able to flee the area before they arrived.

According to investigators, Stewart punched the woman in the face and attempted to stab her during the altercation, though she was able to escape and call 911, leading to an arrest warrant for his arrest; however, Stewart has remained elusive as of Thursday, July 25.

Stewart was described as being 6-foot-2 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. The sheriff's office cautioned that he could be armed with a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding Stewart or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Sgt. Coulby at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 932-3072.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.