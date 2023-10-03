Virginia Man Convicted Of Killing Mother After Breakfast Fight In Indian Head: State's Attorney

Norfolk resident Bandon Kiah Slade, 29, was found guilty following a six-day trial of murder, assault and other offenses in connection to the death of his mother, Lenora Coates-Slade, whose body was found stabbed to death with a plastic bag wrapped around her head in the family's garage three years ago.

In October 2020, officers were called to an Indian Head home, for "the report of unknown trouble," where they found Coates-Slade.

First responders were able to make contact with a member of the family who also lived at the residence, who was not home at the time, and was concerned that she could not get in touch with Coates-Slade, according to prosecutors.

After calling the woman's phone, the family member immediately received a call back from Slade, who stated that his mother was asleep, prompting requests for a welfare check.

According to authorities, Slade spent the night at his mother's home on Oct. 14, 2020, and they had breakfast the following day, during which an argument broke out.

Prosecutors said that during the argument, he began to assault her in the kitchen, though she was able to escape outside and began to scream before Slade was able to catch up.

In a surveillance video from outside the home that was provided to police, Slade could be seen forcefully holding his mother - who had blood on her shirt - as she attempted to break free from his grasp.

He was then caught strangling Coates-Slade into apparent unconsciousness before she was dragged into the home. Moments later, Slade came outside to wash his mother's blood off the front porch steps.

Slade was convicted of:

First-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Wearing and carrying a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.

When he is sentenced in December, Slade will face life in prison.

