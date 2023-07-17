Video Shows High-Speed Police Pursuit, Fatal Crash In Charles County

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office released the dashboard camera footage of the police pursuit that led to the death of Waldorf resident Dejuan Mitchell late last month when he crashed into the back of a dump truck while trying to evade members of the sheriff’s office.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf, where there were reports of a woman being assaulted by a man during what was described as a possible carjacking.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman on the ground as her car was speeding out of the parking lot by a man later identified as Mitchell, who refused to stop for responding deputies.

While fleeing on Mattawoman-Beantown Road, police say that Mitchell lost control of the carjacked vehicle, struck a grass median, and crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic when he came to a crashing halt into the back of a dump truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The woman who was assaulted suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. No officers were injured.

Mitchell did not know the woman before the carjacking and subsequent crash, investigators noted. The crash remains under investigation by Maryland State Police and the AG.

