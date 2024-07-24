Two Killed, One Injured In Charles County Crash On Route 301: Maryland State Police

The southbound lanes of Route 301 were shut down for several hours on July 24 following a crash that was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Route 301 near the intersection of Popes Creek Road.

Two cars were involved, according to police.

The roadway reopened shortly before 5 p.m. in time for the afternoon commute, officials said.

No details about the victims have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.