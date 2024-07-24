A Few Clouds 84°

Two Killed, One Injured In Charles County Crash On Route 301: Maryland State Police

Two people were killed and a third was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash in Charles County, state police confirmed.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
The southbound lanes of Route 301 were shut down for several hours on July 24 following a crash that was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Route 301 near the intersection of Popes Creek Road. 

Two cars were involved, according to police.

The roadway reopened shortly before 5 p.m. in time for the afternoon commute, officials said.

No details about the victims have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

