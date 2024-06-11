Nijuan Wilson was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with all but 30 years suspended in connection to the death of Deangelo Beale last summer.

On June 9, 2023, officers responded to an apartment complex in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Beale in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person, Marquise Jackson, was also killed in connection to the incident.

According to prosecutors, early on the night of the shooting, Beale and Jackson were at the same nightclub and got into an argument.

After leaving the club, Jackson and four others robbed him at gunpoint and abducted him before taking him to his apartment.

Three of the suspects exited the vehicle and entered Beale’s apartment, holding Beale’s girlfriend, who shared the apartment, at gunpoint and demanding property.

Jackson and another man, later determined to be Wilson, stayed in the vehicle with Beale.

Prosecutors say that at one point, Beale was able to disarm one of them and shot Jackson. The suspects inside of the apartment heard the commotion then came outside and shot Beale, killing him.

The suspects then fled in Beale's vehicle, and dropped Jackson off at an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Wilson pleaded guilty in late May to first-degree murder. When he is released, a judge also ordered that Wilson serve five years of supervised probation.

Before sentencing him, the judge told Wilson, "your actions were callous, cruel, senseless, and tragic.

"You ruined a lot of lives, including yours.”

