Teen Accused Of Assault, Inappropriately Touching Student At Charles County MS: Sheriff

A minor has been accused of assaulting and sexually offending a student at a Charles County middle school, the sheriff's office announced.

Piccowaxen Middle School
This week, a School Resource Officer assigned to the Piccowaxen Middle School charged a juvenile dating back to an incident that played out on Wednesday, May 31.

According to a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, while at school, the suspect made inappropriate comments to another student before grabbing the student's head and "forcefully pulling it to his groin." 

The minor was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense. He also faces discipline from Charles County Public School officials.

Anyone who may have been touched or assaulted in a way deemed inappropriate has been asked to contact a school staff member or SRO, the sheriff's office said.

