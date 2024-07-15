Suspicious Man Who Approached Teen Girl, Woman In Separate Incidents Wanted In Charles County

Early on Wednesday, July 10, officers were called to Dorchester Circle in St. Charles, when a teen girl reported that a man drove up to her and asked for her number before she walked away and notified her parents.

The following day, at around the same time and place, a man matching the description provided by the girl approached a woman and made a sexual comment towards her.

He then fled when the woman took her cell phone out to film him.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was described as being a White or Asian man in his 20s with dark blonde hair, clean-shaven, and wearing glasses.

His vehicle was an older model sedan or small SUV that was possibly teal.

There has been an increase in patrols in the area since the incidents were reported; however, a vehicle has not been located, and no similar cases have been reported as of Monday, July 15.

Anyone who has been approached by the suspicious person has been asked to contact Det. Sapinza at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6554, and local residents have been asked to review security camera and doorbell camera footage.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.