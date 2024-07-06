Suspects In Two Vehicles At Large After Accosting Food Delivery Driver In Waldorf: Sheriff

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify the suspects involved in a Waldorf stabbing late last month.

New surveillance photos of vehicles reportedly involved in an incident late on June 30 were released on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, the initial investigation has determined the food delivery driver was stopped at a red light on St. Patrick’s Drive at Crain Highway in Waldorf when two vehicles pulled up and positioned themselves on either side of his car.

An argument ensued, with the occupants of the vehicles getting out of their cars, leading to a stabbing, though the driver was able to get back in his car and drive to his home, where a family member called the police.

Officers responded to the Waldorf home, where they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office was able to track down footage of the two vehicles involved in the incident.

One of the vehicles appears to be a dark SUV and the other appears to be a dark sedan, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing has been asked to contact Det. Baxley at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6504.

