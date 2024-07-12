Suspects Charged For Stealing Designer Watch From Teen Leaving Prom Party In Waldorf: Sheriff

On Friday, July 12, the sheriff's office announced that three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to an assault and robbery in Waldorf earlier this year.

According to a spokesperson from the agency, on May 10, two people approached a teen who was leaving a prom party on Devongate Street, when one placed a gun to his stomach, the other to his head and demanded a designer watch before fleeing.

The investigation led to the identification of two suspects, Ryle Michael Mili, 24, of Waldorf, and Jeremiah Hames Jenkins, 19, of White Plains.

Over the weekend, Mili was spotted leaving his home and getting into a vehicle on Harvest Fish Place, leading to a traffic stop of 19-year-old Waldorf resident Anthony Torren Jefferson, who was found to be in possession of a loaded gun with an extended magazine.

During a search of Mili's home, investigators say that they recovered evidence linking him to the prom party robbery, as well as a loaded polymer 80 gun with an extended magazine, a drum magazine, and rifle ammunition.

Mili was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related offenses.

Jefferson was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, handgun on a person, and handgun in a vehicle.

On Thursday, July 11, officials say that Jenkins was located and arrested and charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and other offenses.

All three are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

