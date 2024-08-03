Suspect Packing Semi-Automatic Weapon Convicted Of Armed Robbery In Charles County: Prosecutors

The 25-year-old was found guilty by a jury on Friday of armed robbery and other offenses after being arrested earlier this year.

According to a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, in early January, Bryant entered a Sunoco gas station in Waldorf brandishing a semi-automatic weapon, stole an employee's phone, and proceeded to grab the cash drawer from the register before fleeing in a vehicle.

An investigation found that Bryant entered the store, approached the sales counter, and handed the employee a brown plastic shopping bag while pointing a handgun at him.

When the employee opened the register, Bryant took $494 and left the plastic bag behind, which had his fingerprints on them, identifying him as a suspect.

Analysis of the phone also placed him at the scene of the robbery.

Investigators noted that surveillance video captured the incident, as well as Bryant arriving and leaving in a Mitsubishi Outlander with a broken passenger side mirror that was later located by detectives outside of his mother's home.

He had also been tied to another robbery outside of Charles County, according to the sheriff's office.

Bryant was convicted of:

Armed robbery;

First-degree assault;

Two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence;

Robbery;

Theft

Possession of a regulated firearm;

Transporting a handgun on a person;

Transporting a handgun in a vehicle;

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery;

Conspiracy to commit robbery.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in September, when Bryant will face up to 78 years in prison.

