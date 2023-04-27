Student Who Threatened To Shoot Up Charles CountyElementary School Won't Face Criminal Charges

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, the Charles County Sheriff's Office was advised about a possible threat that had been made by a student at Gale Bailey Elementary School.

According to investigators, the School Resource Officer assigned to the building was notified on Thursday morning about a video chat the previous day when a child displayed weapons to other students and made a statement that they were going to shoot up the school.

Alarm bells sounded for some, and a home visit was conducted at the minor's home, and it was determined that the firearms displayed during the chat were actually BB guns.

"In accordance with Maryland law, the student will not face criminal charges due to their age," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. "However, the school resource officer did notify the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services to provide services as needed."

The student will also face possible discipline from Charles County Public Schools.

