St. Charles High School Student Hospitalized After Possible OD While Vaping, Sheriff Says

At around 11 a.m. on June 7, a student at St. Charles High School was at school and called their parents to advise they were overdosing on an unknown substance.

The parents contacted school administrators, officials say, and they located the student, who was taken to the nurse's office.

During the investigation, a School Resource Officer recovered a vape pen from the teen, which tested positive for THC/cannabis.

The student was taken to an area hospital by the parents, and the probe into the incident determined that the student got the pen from another teen at the school, who was charged on a civil citation with possession of cannabis.

"Parents are asked to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

"There is a risk the substance could contain life-threatening poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials."

