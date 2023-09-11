Fair 86°

Son Accused Of Killing Father Inside Home They Shared In Waldorf: Sheriff

An argument led to a son killing his father in the Charles County home they shared, authorities announced.

Justin Michael Lachenmayer
Justin Michael Lachenmayer Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Justin Michael Lachenmayer, 38, is facing multiple murder charges following the death of John Carl Lachenmayer, 71, who was found with critical injuries inside his home by first responders last week in Waldorf, the sheriff's office announced on Monday.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7, officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the 5000 block of Vane Court, where they found the elder Lachenmayer suffering from various undisclosed injuries.

He died the next day.

The younger Lachenmayer was identified as a suspect who lived in the same home, and he was arrested without incident and charged with: 

  • First-degree murder;
  • Second-degree murder;
  • Assault;
  • "Other related charges." 

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center pending his next court appearance. 

