Smiling Suspect Who Ditched Monitoring Device Accused Of Assault In Southern MD: Sheriff

Marbury resident James Stephen Gass, Jr., 32, is facing a host of charges after going rogue and cutting off his electronic monitoring device that stemmed from an incident in St. Mary’s County, and attacking other people in Charles County, authorities announced.

Earlier this month, officers from the sheriff’s office received multiple reports of a person - later identified as Gass - pointing a weapon at them and shouting racial epithets while threatening to harm them.

It was also determined that the Marbury resident was supposed to be wearing a monitoring device from a previous assault in St. Mary’s County, though he cut it off.

Over the weekend, State Police officials and members of the Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s County sheriff’s offices were able to track down Gass in Calvert County, where he was arrested for the alleged incidents.

Gass was charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and related charges, according to investigators.

He was ordered to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center by a judge on Monday, June 12. No information about his next court appearance has been released.

