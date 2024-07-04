Shooting Investigation Results In Three Arrests, Fireworks Bust In Charles County, Sheriff Says

In June, the sheriff's office launched an investigation into the shooting on Argyle Avenue in Waldorf when the suspects purposely shot several rounds at a house, grazing a woman who was inside.

According to investigators, the shooting was the result of a disagreement regarding a stolen cell phone.

On Thursday, July 4, members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 11200 block of Thackeray Lane in White Plains, and three people were ultimately apprehended.

"The house in which the search warrant was served has been a source of ongoing complaints in the Stonehaven Community," according to the sheriff's office.

Those arrested and charged:

Spencer Jacari Moore, 20, of White Plains;

Jenboi Moore, 19, of White Plains;

Stephen Jacari Williams, 19, of Forestville.

Both Moores were identified as the main suspects in the shooting, and they were found inside the home with Williams.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and a “switch” – an illegal device that can turn a semiautomatic gun into a fully automatic machine gun – and a loaded AR-style pistol were recovered.

Further investigation found that Williams was prohibited from possessing weapons, and during the search, the 19-year-old Moore spat at a detective.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation, seized several cases of fireworks, and charged Spencer Moore on a civil citation for illegal possession of regulated fireworks.

Spencer Moore was charged with first-degree burglary, six counts of first-degree assault, and six counts of reckless endangerment.

Jenboi Moore was charged with attempted first-degree burglary, six counts of first-degree assault, six counts of reckless endangerment, and assault in connection with spitting on the detective.

Williams was charged with illegal possession of firearms, which he is prohibited from doing.

“Today’s arrests are the culmination of a thorough investigation and cooperation between our officers, detectives, various components of the agency, and our law enforcement partners," Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry stated.

"The coordination and assistance shown in this incident highlights our commitment to safe communities, and to seeking justice for victims,”

