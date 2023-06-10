Gunman At Large After Two Killed In Shooting At Waldorf Apartment: Sheriff

Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Friday, June 9, to the 2500 block of Lake Drive in Waldorf, where there was a reports of shots fired with at least one person down.

Upon arrival to the parking lot of an area apartment complex, investigators found Deangelo C’Quan Beale, 24, of Waldorf, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Later in the morning, a second victim, Marquise Deontae Jackson, 22, who has no known address, was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died from injuries linked to the initial crime scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shootings are not random, according to investigators.

No additional details were provided by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal double shooting has been asked to contact Det. Bringley at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6499.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.