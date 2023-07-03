Fatal Forklift Crash: Sheriff IDs Driver And Sleeping Victim Killed In Waldorf Parking Lot

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown has been accused of breaking into Lowe’s in Waldorf and stealing a forklift that he then took to the nearby Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place, where he ran over Gloristine Pinkney, 73, and stole her car.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, officers from the sheriff’s office were called to Lowe’s on Crain Highway, where witnesses say that Brown broke in, stole a forklift, and rammed it through the rear gates.

Brown then went to another home improvement store, where he rammed a vehicle for unknown reasons, spooking Pinkney, who was asleep in the parking lot of Home Depot.

She got out and began running, but Brown followed her, hit her with the forklift, ran her over, stole her car and fled, investigators said.

Officers who were investigating the initial burglary at Lowe’s found the forklift, and Pinkney under it, in the area. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials noted that the two were not known to each other.

On Monday, July 3, the sheriff announced that Brown had been arrested after the stolen vehicle was recovered, and he was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Assault;

Theft;

Other related charges.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

