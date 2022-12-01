Threat Of Mass Violence At Charles County Middle School Investigated: Sheriff

A middle school student inside a Maryland middle school saw something, said something, and could have potentially helped avoid a tragic situation.

In Charles County, on Thursday, Dec. 1, officials said that during lunch hour, a student at Milton Somers Middle School made statements in front of several other teens about bringing a gun to school and causing harm to others.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, one of the students that overheard the comments reported it to a school administrator, who notified the School Resource Offer, who launched an investigation into the matter.

The Resource Officer and administrator were able to notify the student's parents and followed up with a home safety check.

Officials noted that due to the age of the student, no criminal charges can be filed in Maryland for crimes of this nature, though the student faces disciplinary action through Charles County Public Schools.

