Student Breaks Out Concealed Gun During School Fight At Westlake High School, Sheriff Says

A potentially scary and tragic scene nearly played out in Charles County when a student in a Maryland high school took out a concealed weapon during a fight with another teen on Wednesday afternoon, investigators say.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were advised of a fight that began between two students during dismissal, which had been caught on school security cameras at Westlake High School.

According to investigators, during the scuffle, one of the students produced what appeared to be a handgun, which prompted a third student to intervene, who took the handgun away and fled the school grounds.

During the investigation, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers were able to identify the students involved, including the third student who ran away with the weapon.

Officers were able to contact the student’s parents and conducted home checks, though the weapon - which may be a BB gun, but remains under investigation - has not been recovered.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has been consulted, according to the sheriff, and charges are forthcoming.

Westlake High School has been a hotbed for weapons and violence in recent months, including a cell phone thief who was packing a weapon, an evacuation that was forced over the summer when fireworks were set off inside the building, and a female student who was busted with a stun gun and weed.

Anyone with information regarding the latest incident has been asked to contact PFC Joffe at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 608.

