School Resource Officers At Lackey HS Investigate Ammunition, Suspected Overdose, Sheriff Says

Students in the same Maryland High School kept School Resource Officers (SROs) busy on Wednesday dealing with stashed ammunition and a possible teen overdose from a vaping device, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 started off on the wrong foot for SROs, who were called to Lackey High School at the beginning of the day when a student was found with four handgun magazines - one of which was loaded with ammunition - inside his backpack.

Then, an SRO at Lackey High School was called in shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning when a student advised that he had used a vaping device containing what was believed to be THC and he began feeling ill.

The officer escorted the student to the nurse's office, where a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said he became irate and the nurse required assistance from the SRO to calm the teen down.

The student’s behavior became erratic and disruptive but the officer was able to detain him and provide care until paramedics arrived, officials said. He was evaluated by the paramedics and later released to his parents.

No vaping device has been identified or recovered by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the case has been asked to contact Cpl. Plunkett at the Charles County Sheriff's Office by calling (3010 609-8305 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

