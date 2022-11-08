School Resource Officer Falls Ill Assisting With Student Overdose In Charles County: Sheriff

A Maryland student and school resource officer were both hospitalized during an investigation into a possible drug overdose, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced.

Authorities say that a school resource officer at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center was assisting staff with a student having a medical emergency as a result of a possible overdose, at which point he fell ill.

Officials said that the officer locked packaged pills and suspected marijuana in the student’s backpack, and after locating the drugs, he began to feel sick.

Both the student and officer were transported to an area hospital for evaluation and possible treatment as a precaution.

“Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing drugs to school and the consequences they could face including civil/criminal charges and or disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools,” according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this latest case has been asked to contact Officer Ondrish at the Charles County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0636.

