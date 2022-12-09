Middle School Student Could Face Charges For Marijuana Edibles In Charles County, Sheriff Says

A Maryland middle school student is not flying high after being busted by officials with marijuana-laced edibles that he intended to sell to his classmates, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced.

On Friday, Dec. 9, School Resource Officers at Matthew Henson Middle School were tipped off that a student - whose name has not been released - was in possession of edibles containing suspected Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS), believed to be marijuana, and was bringing them to school to sell them.

According to the sheriff's office, the Resource Officer was able to track down the suspect student, recovered the edibles, and notified a parent.

The Charles County State’s Attorney is now being consulted by school officials regarding potential charges against the teen, who may also face disciplinary actions by Charles County Public Schools.

“Parents are asked to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances,” a spokesperson for the sheriff's office stated. “There is a risk the substance could contain life-threatening poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials.”

