Girl Busted With Fancy Stun Gun, Bag Of Weed At Westlake High School, Sheriff Says

Authorities say that a Maryland high school student had more than books and folders in her backpack on Thursday morning when she was busted by an administrator with a big bag of weed and a zebra-printed stun gun.

In Charles County, at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, an administrator at Westlake High School said that a crackling noise could be heard coming from the purse of a student in the cafeteria during lunch.

The student was briefly questioned, according to a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and when she opened her purse the administrator was met by a large plastic bag with suspected marijuana and the weapon, both of which were recovered by a School Resource Officer.

According to officials, “in accordance with Maryland law, the juvenile involved in this case was released to parents and the State’s Attorney’s Office is being consulted.”

Criminal charges are pending.

"Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing drugs and dangerous weapons and to pursue available resources,” according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding the case has been asked to contact Sgt. P. Anderson at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0334.

