Former Volunteer HS Track Coach In Maryland Indicted For Sexually Abusing Student: Sheriff

A former volunteer high school track coach in Maryland is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a student, authorities announced.

North Carolina resident Jason Michael Roberts, 32, a former coach at Westlake High School in Charles County, has been indicted by a grand jury that charged him with sexual abuse of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

In June 2022, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of possible misconduct between a former Westlake High School volunteer track coach and a former student, investigators said.

Upon receiving the notification of the investigation, the school was notified and a criminal summons was issued.

The Charles County Public Schools reported Roberts was a volunteer coach at Westlake from the 2017-2018 school year through June 2022, according to the sheriff.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding Roberts’ tenure, or the alleged abuse to contact Det. J. Smith at the Charles County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 609-6479.

Tipsters can also reach out to Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-441-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.