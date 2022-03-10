Charles County Middle Schooler Hospitalized After Vaping, Nearly Overdosing: Sheriff

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is advising children and parents to be alert following a possible overdose and confirmed illness in middle school students who were allegedly vaping.

On Monday, Oct. 3, first responders were dispatched to the General Smallwood Middle School when a student showed signs of a potential overdose in Indian Head.

The student was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

Later in the day, officials said that another student began to feel ill and went home with his parents.

The initial investigation revealed that both students used a vaping device in the bathroom of the school on Monday.

Officials noted that the vaping device has not yet been recovered and it is unclear at this time what it contained. The latest incident comes on the heels of a student having to be detained at General Smallwood Middle School for stealing a pair of shoes from another student.

“The (Charles County Sheriff’s Office) is asking parents and guardians to discuss the dangers of using vaping devices and ingesting unknown substances,” the spokesperson said. “Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact the (sheriff's office) at (301) 932-2222 or Charles County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.