Bullet Flies From The Sky Through Charles County Elementary School Cafeteria Roof, Into Table

Questions have been raised in Charles County after a bullet was found lodged inside a cafeteria table and no one seems to know where it came from.

During a lunch period on Tuesday, Jan. 3, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified about what appeared to be a bullet that was lodged into a table where students congregated.

A School Resource Officer was advised of the find, responded, and confirmed to the administration that it was a bullet, and there was a small hole found in the cafeteria ceiling.

According to officials, it appears that the bullet may have been fired from a different location off school grounds before penetrating the roof and coming to rest in the table, though the investigation is in its infancy.

Investigators say they were unable to find any witnesses at the school who saw or heard the bullet enter the building, and believe that it could have been fired when the building was closed.

No shooter has been identified. The incident remains under investigation by School Resource Officer Cpl. Stefan Hillman.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Hillman at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0607 or emailing HillmanS@ccso.us.

