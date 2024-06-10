Residents Displaced, Firefighters Injured Battling Two-Alarm Blaze At Waldorf Apartments

Crews from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 to the 6000 block of New Forest Court, where there was a fire showing from a building that included eight apartment units.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the blaze was accidental, and started on a patio outside one of the apartments.

It took an estimated 20 minutes to get the flames under control, though units were still at the scene for approximately three hours.

Two firefighters suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. The fire caused an estimated $400,000 in damage.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.