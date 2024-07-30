Repeat Offender Who Escaped Custody Re-Arrested In Charles County, Sheriff Says

Waldorf resident Kavon Brown, who violated the condition of his release earlier this summer for a previous robbery offense, is back in custody, and being held without bond this time, following an incident that played out last week.

The incident began shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24 when officers spotted a Toyota Prius parked near Hamilton Place in Waldorf that had been reported stolen out of St. Mary's County.

When officers approached, investigators say that the driver began to move, and when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, they fled until their fruitless efforts ended when they struck a curb and the occupants bailed out of the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, shortly after the brief pursuit, witnesses reported two suspicious men hopping fences in their backyard, one of whom was identified as Brown, who had the keys to the stolen Prius.

Brown had active warrants for failing to appear in court for an armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms case, and he was later released by a judge with an electronic monitoring device; however, he cut it off nearly immediately and never made his scheduled court appearance.

Brown was taken to an area hospital after being treated for an injury sustained while he was jumping the fences. He was charged with theft and failure to appear in court.

He is being held without bond.

