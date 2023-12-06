Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Maryland Market

One lucky Maryland Lottery player is sitting on a $50,000 ticket after winning big in Monday's Powerball drawing as the jackpot rose to more than $400 million.

Lottery officials say that a ticket sold in Charles County at Berry Country Market on Bensville in Waldorf won a third-tier prize, though it has yet to be claimed days later.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Monday, Dec. 4 were: 18-19-27-28-45 with a Powerball of 09. The "Power Play" multiplier was X3.

According to officials, the Wednesday, Dec. 6 Powerball drawing will have an estimated top prize of $435 million, which carries an estimated cash value of $204.8 million.

