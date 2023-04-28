Possible Student OD Under Investigation At Charles County Middle School: Sheriff

Shortly before dismissal on Thursday, April 27, a School Resource Officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to General Smallwood Middle School were advised that a student ingested a possible marijuana gummy.

Officials say that the edible, which was given to him by a different student, contained suspected THC.

The student fell ill and went home, and later had to be taken to an area hospital for evaluation. His condition was not immediately available on Friday, April 28.

“As officers continue their investigation to determine where the student got the edible, parents are urged to talk to their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.