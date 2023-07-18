Pools Remain Closed Days After Swimmer's Death In Charles County (Developing)

On Thursday, July 13, a person was found unresponsive in the Thomas Stone pool, and despite lifeguards administering CPR to the patron, who was rushed to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, according to officials.

The cause of death remains under investigation, and few details have been released by the Charles County Parks and Recreation officials who announced the pools remains closed days later.

"Pools remain closed as we provide in-service training and support to our employees, and we remain committed to the safety and well-being of all who visit and work at our aquatic facilities," the agency said.

There has been no information provided about when the facilities will reopen.

