Police Sergeant In Charles County Pleads Guilty To Driving While Impaired, Sheriff Says

A suspended sergeant with the Charles County Sheriff's Office has admitted to driving under the influence in St. Mary's County, officials announced.

In June, Sgt. Robert Smith was suspended with pay after the sheriff's office learned that he was being charged in the neighboring jurisdiction.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, June 11 in Mechanicsville. Smith was off-duty at the time.

This week, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of driving while impaired in St. Mary's County, the sheriff's office says.

According to the agency, "upon learning of the investigation, the CCSO’s Office of Professional Responsibility launched an administrative investigation, which will be concluded now that the criminal proceedings have been resolved." 

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said that they were alerting the public to the sergeant's plea "in a commitment to transparency and accountability."

"This officer’s actions are contrary to the values and professionalism of the agency," he said. "I want to make our community aware of this incident and reassure them that we take these situations seriously and cooperate fully with investigating agencies. 

"The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining the public’s trust.”

