Welfare Check At Waldorf Apartment Building Leads To Weapons Charges For Convicted Felon

Reports of a suspicious man lying in the hallway of an apartment building in Maryland led to new charges for a convicted felon who was busted with an illegal, stolen handgun.

Waldorf resident Delonta Maurice Coates, 35, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office in the 3000 block of Gallery Place after officers were called to check on his welfare in the building, the agency announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found Coates on the ground with a bullet next to him and an alleged firearm in his pocket. They also determined that he was conscious, not injured, and was possibly intoxicated.

Further investigation determined that the gun was loaded and had been reported stolen in November 2021, and a check found that Coates was prohibited from possessing regulated firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

Coates was charged with:

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Possession of a stolen firearm;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Illegal carrying of a concealed weapons;

Other undisclosed charges.

He was released from the Charles County Detention Center and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

