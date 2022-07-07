Wanted Woman Tased After Assaulting Officer, Attempting To Flee In Charles County: Sheriff

A 24-year-old woman with multiple warrants out for her arrest is facing new charges after allegedly becoming combative with police officers who were forced to tase her in Maryland, authorities said.

Waldorf resident Jasmine Leayre Cooper is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center after allegedly assaulting sheriff’s deputies attempting to apprehend her during an investigation into a domestic dispute, the agency announced on Thursday, July 7.

Deputies responded to a neighborhood in the 2600 block of Poplar Court in Waldorf at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff Media Relations Office said, where there was a reported domestic incident in progress.

While responding to the neighborhood, officers were advised that the suspect - later identified as Cooper - had three open warrants out for her arrest for failing to appear in court on first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and child neglect charges.

Upon arrival, Richardson said that Cooper was found sitting inside a car parked in a driveway, and after making contact with her, “officers worked to deescalate the situation, remove her from the vehicle and safely take her into custody.”

It is alleged that Cooper indicated to responding officers that she was going to get out of the vehicle, but when she began to do so, she shifted the car into “drive,” at which point a member of the sheriff's office reached through an open passenger door in an effort to stop her from fleeing.

Cooper proceeded to strike the officer with her fists and drove down the driveway with the officer partially in the car, investigators said. The officer then was forced to utilize his Taser to stop Cooper, who was apprehended with the assistance of a second member of the sheriff’s office.

At the scene, paramedics treated Cooper, who was ultimately cleared.

She was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Resisting arrest.

A judge later ordered that Cooper be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

