Wanted Convict Busted With Meth, Handgun In Waldorf: Sheriff

A convicted felon who was wanted in Maryland is facing new charges after being busted with an illegal firearm and methamphetamine, authorities announced.

Charlotte Hall resident Charles Innis Garber, 43, who is wanted in Talbot County, was taken into custody by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after being busted on drug and weapon charges.

Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff Media Relations Office said that at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, a patrol officer stopped Garber at the intersection of Leonardtown Road and Old Washington Road in Waldorf for a traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, Richardson said that the officer learned that Garber had an open warrant for failing to appear in court, and that he was in possession of a loaded firearm and suspected methamphetamines.

Garber reportedly has a previous conviction for running a meth lab.

He was arrested and charged with:

Illegally transporting a firearm;

Illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction;

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance;

Driving with a suspended license;

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle;

Driving without insurance;

Multiple traffic citations.

On Wednesday, June 8, a judge ordered Garber to be released from the Detention Center regarding the Charles County charges as long as he meets the criteria for electronic monitoring.

Once he receives his monitor, Richardson said that Garber will be served the warrant from Talbot County and will have a new hearing regarding his bond.

No return court date has been announced.

